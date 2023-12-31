Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.52. 884,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

