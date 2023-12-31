Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 34.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 22.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Netflix by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.88. 2,740,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,077. The company has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.22 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

