Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 749 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 1,912,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

