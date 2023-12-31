Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Leslie’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Shares of LESL opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

