Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires 5,992 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

