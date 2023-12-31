Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys 1,460 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Relx makes up approximately 1.2% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($39.14) to GBX 3,200 ($40.66) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($37.04) to GBX 3,000 ($38.12) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.39) to GBX 3,170 ($40.28) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,898.33.

Relx Price Performance

RELX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx Plc has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $40.03.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

