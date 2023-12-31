Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Reduces Stock Position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owned approximately 0.05% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 336,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 354,593 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 1.2 %

TGS stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.70. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.