LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires 2,949 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth $6,933,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 314,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 144,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $53.84. 336,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.93. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.