LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys Shares of 271 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 271 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after buying an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $5.27 on Friday, hitting $573.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $585.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

