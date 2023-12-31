LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys Shares of 6,437 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.92. 2,283,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.90%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

