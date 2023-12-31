LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $1.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,346,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.57 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.