LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $859,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,773,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,324,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,059. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

