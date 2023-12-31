LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 368 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.71. 2,256,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

