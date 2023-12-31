LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 700 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Diageo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 347,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.