LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 730 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after buying an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,414,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

DIA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $376.87. 3,364,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,178. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $377.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.