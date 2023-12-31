Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 186,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

