LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $121.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

