Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Lifted by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Shares of LIN opened at $410.71 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

