Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM opened at $17.98 on Friday. Livent has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

