Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $453.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.88.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.