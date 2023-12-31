Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $28.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

