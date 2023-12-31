Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,134 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,987 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,565,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after acquiring an additional 879,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.