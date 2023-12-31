Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 2.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OXY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

