Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.8% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.