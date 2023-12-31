Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,151 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 820,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after buying an additional 509,726 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 498,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after buying an additional 358,347 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $28.30 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

