Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFAI opened at $28.64 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

