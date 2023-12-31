Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 13 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $77,566,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total transaction of $3,447,806.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,566,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $7,000.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6,264.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,190.81. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,519.05 and a twelve month high of $7,075.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

