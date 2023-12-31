Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,082 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 52.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

