Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,895 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $52.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

