Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wit LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $237.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

