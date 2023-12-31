Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.55. 2,631,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.42. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

