Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a market perform rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

LYFT stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. Analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,972 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lyft by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

