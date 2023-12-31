Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires 2,396 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 4.7% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $45,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,898. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

