Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $29.06 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Dover accounts for approximately 3.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $29,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.81. 623,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,108. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average of $142.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

