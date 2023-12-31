Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.9% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $299.46. 1,150,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.75 and its 200 day moving average is $285.27. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.