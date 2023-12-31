Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 1,163 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

ISRG traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $337.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,184. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

