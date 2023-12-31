Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 247,115 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 247,115 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SJT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 898,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,685. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.85% and a return on equity of 2,688.45%. The business had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.