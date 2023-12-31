McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 92,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.62 and its 200-day moving average is $280.19. The company has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

