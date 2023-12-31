Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 3,847,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

