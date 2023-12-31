Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

