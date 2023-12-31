MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded MEI Pharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 86.21% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 47,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

