MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,571.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,480.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,333.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,660.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

