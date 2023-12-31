MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at Wedbush

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,571.54 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,480.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,332.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,466,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

