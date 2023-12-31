MiL.k Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.91 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $117.91 million and $5.91 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000982 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MiL.k Profile
MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,943,565 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.
MiL.k Token Trading
