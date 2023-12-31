Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $381.03 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00092561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00034108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025487 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,099,508,650 coins and its circulating supply is 809,086,964 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

