Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 1,633 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.42.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

