Moreno Evelyn V Acquires New Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 6,870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Ferguson stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.07. The stock had a trading volume of 468,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,499. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $194.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.20.

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

