Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,911 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

