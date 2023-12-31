Moreno Evelyn V Has $649,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in ASML were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASML traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $756.92. 518,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $536.77 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $682.70 and a 200-day moving average of $668.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

