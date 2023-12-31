Moreno Evelyn V Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 13,695,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

